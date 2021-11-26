Father, daughter create ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Lego set

By Mike Clark

INDIANA, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Indiana, Pennsylvania’s pride and joy Jimmy Stweart, will mark its 75th anniversary this year.

Now, the classic film has been turned into a Lego village by a father and daughter from upstate New York.

Jason Middaugh and his 13-year-old daughter Jane donated an incredibly detailed Lego set that they designed and built honoring the movie, to The Jimmy Stewart Museum.

The Lego set depicts Bedford Falls and features George Bailey, his wife Mary, their children, Clarence the angel in training and even mean old Mr. Potter.

If the Lego set receives 10,000 votes, Lego will manufacture and distribute the design.

