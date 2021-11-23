Brian Laundrie autopsy shows he died by suicide, attorney says
(CNN)
Brian Laundrie died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for the Laundrie family told CNN on Tuesday.
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," said attorney Steven Bertolino.
Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve last month. He disappeared just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Petito's death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.
A timeline of the Petito case.
This is a developing story and will be updated
