Brian Laundrie autopsy shows he died by suicide, attorney says

(CNN)

Brian Laundrie died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for the Laundrie family told CNN on Tuesday.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," said attorney Steven Bertolino.

Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve last month. He disappeared just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Petito's death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

A timeline of the Petito case.

