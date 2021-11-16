Man shot and killed in front of wife and kids in South LA: ‘He was a hard-working man’

By Leanne Suter

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is struggling with a shocking loss after a young father was shot to death in front of his wife and two children in South Los Angeles.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday at Central Avenue and 92nd Street.

Family members say 30-year-old James Vargas was with his wife and kids when they stopped to get food at a nearby taco stand.

As he was getting out of his car, the father was shot and killed by a man accusing him of being a part of a gang. James Vargas’ son reportedly witnessed the shooting.

“When [Vargas] was getting out of the car, some guy in a Tahoe pulled up on him and asked him where he’s from and what gang he was affiliated in, and he didn’t give my brother a chance to say anything … just shot him right there,” said Kathy Vargas, James Vargas’ sister.

The victim’s family says he was not a gang member and says he has never been affiliated with any gangs.

“My brother is not part of any gang,” said Billy Vargas. “He’s a family man raised in a good family, good upbringing … He was a hard-working man, providing for his family.”

James Vargas’ siblings say the father’s main priority was always his family.

“Still feels like a dream,” said Manny Rivero, James Vargas’ brother-in-law. “Can’t believe he’s gone. I can’t process and accept that James is not here, physically, on Earth.”

Meanwhile, witnesses say the gunman and the gunman’s driver took off in a green Chevy Tahoe.

The family pleading for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects. A GoFundMe has been set up to help James’ Vargas wife and children.

