More than 2K firefighters in medical leave

NEW YORK (WABC) — City Hall reports 91 percent of the entire city’s workforce is vaccinated, with an increase in vaccination rates in just the last 24 hours.

As for the FDNY, more than two thousand firefighters have been out on medical leave in the past week. The Firefighters Union says that number could get worse, and force entire firehouses to close.

“I have had members that have received the vaccination say they are having flu-like symptoms and they’ve had to go sick. The department is allowing people to have a couple days off after they get the vaccination,” said Firefighters Union President Andrew Ansbro.

There is word that of the more than two thousand firefighters who have opted for sick leave, a little more than half have not shown vaccine proof. The Union is likely to be asked about that on Monday morning, when they provide their next update here at a firehouse in Midtown.

The latest statement from FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says, in part:

“Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow Firefighters.”

Nigro insisted no firehouse has closed entirely this weekend – but fire companies, within firehouses have gone out of service temporarily while resources are shifted, so that every area has adequate coverage.

As of Sunday night, 91 percent of the city’s municipal workforce is vaccinated. That is a 14 percent increase in ten days.

The test comes in the next few days for the city, as those still holding off are taken off payroll.

