2 in custody after largest single seizure of meth in county history

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking, two men are now in custody.

Authorities say combe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Eric Kelvin Hart of Asheville and Jeremy Jovan Johnson. The two individuals were taken into custody early Friday morning, Oct. 29, while in possession of 9.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 31.5 grams of fentanyl, 26.2 grams of heroin, 18.5 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine and $14,190 in U.S. currency.

This is believed to be the largest single seizure of meth in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Hart initially fled from police on foot, but was later taken into custody without incident. He has numerous prior arrests for assault and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Johnson is also being held on a $100,000 bond.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community and arrest individuals who choose to bring these harmful and illegal drugs into Buncombe County,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

More detailed information will be available later today regarding the specific drug trafficking charges. A Level III drug trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 225 months in prison.

