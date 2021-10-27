Tarantulas, seeking mates, continue migration

By Jennifer McRae

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks nad Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County.

Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands.

Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose.

The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.

