Cops seek help after van stolen with 2 dogs inside

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a van that was stolen with two dogs inside.

Police say the Ford transit van was stolen Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Northeast Gertz Road and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two dogs, a male brown/tan mini German shepherd and a female pit bull mix, were inside the van when it was stolen.

The van has a Washington temporary tag on the back with stickers, according to police.

Anyone who believes they have seen the van or knows anything about the incident should contact Portland police.

