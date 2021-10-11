Student honored for saving fan’s life, gets Super Bowl tickets

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Raiders on Sunday honored a fan for leading a life-saving effort for another fan who was severely injured in a crash just blocks away from Allegiant Stadium.

As the Raiders took on the Chicago Bears, the storyline between two fans played out on the jumbo-tron.

Liz Groesbeck, a third-year UNLV medical student, helped save Andres Caja’s life just blocks away from the stadium. On Aug. 14, Andres and his wife Suzanna were hit by an SUV as they were walking to a pre-season game.

Andres Caja’s left arm was severed in the crash. Groesbeck, who was also on the way to the game and on a first date, was the first to arrive on the scene and help Andres.

Groesbeck, with the help of a Physician’s Assistant and other fans, created a tourniquet with a belt, and controlled the bleeding before an ambulance could arrive.

A few weeks ago Groesbeck and the Cajas reunited for the first time since that horrific day.

The Raiders gave them tickets to Sunday’s game, where they surprised Groesbeck with tickets to the Superbowl.

“I feel weird about it. It’s not something I feel like I can accept. But it was very kind of them. Very generous,” Groesbeck said.

Both fans were smiling from ear-to-ear, happy to be there.

“Having my angel next to me, it’s nice. Thanks to her, I’m here,” Caja said.

Groesbeck is grateful for the Super Bowl tickets but has one request that would make her happier — donating to the Cajas’ Gofundme account to help with medical bills and a prosthetic arm.

“I went and met with County Commissioners recently and they did a similar thing of giving me a proclamation and trying to do this whole award and I just sort of feel like everybody’s missing the point that, something terrible happened to some nice people and they’re still not out of the woods,” Groesbeck said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.