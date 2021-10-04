Retailers and customers feeling strain of supply chain logjam

CNN - Regional

By CBSLA Staff

STUDIO CITY, CA (KCAL, KCBS) — A logjam of cargo ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has created a ripple effect felt by retailers, restaurants and, now, the customers they serve.

“There’s things we ordered back in January that we still haven’t received and may not receive ever,” said Jessica Goldfarb, owner of the gift shop Limonaia in Santa Monica.

The backup at the ports, along with a labor shortage and 500,000 containers waiting to be unloaded, has business owners like Goldfarb struggling to meet the needs of their business and customers.

“There’s just like layers and layers and layers of things you don’t think about, sort of like our shopping bags. Who knew that it would take us now, like usually what would take three months would now take nine months to get custom shopping bags to us from China,” she said.

Goldfarb said it’s not only overseas inventory that’s slow to show or even a no-show nowadays.

“Almost every single vendor that I have, like there is an issue. I do not anticipate that once we receive an order for something that we will ever be able to get it again in 2021,” the gift shop owner said.

The California Retailers Association and some of its biggest members are meeting with port managers next week to see how they can help things along.

