Activist turns in his brother in alleged package thefts

By Steven Graves

CHICAGO (WBBM) — He’s helped solve murders and cold cases. Now prominent community activist Andrew Holmes has helped police nab his own brother, who is accused of a crime hitting many Chicago residents.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked to him about why he led police to his sibling.

Andrew Holmes said he believes wrong is wrong, even if it means holding a family member accountable.

“We’re close, not bitter,” he said. “When you’ve got the proof right here, and I’m looking at you, and I’m watching you, I’m coming to get you.”

He’s referring to doorbell camera video that he said shows his brother, Eric Holmes, stealing packages.

The video shows him walking up to and then sitting on a porch; later walking away, bag in hand.

“These are people’s personal properties. They paid for these items to come,” Andrew Holmes said.

He said Auburn Gresham neighbors recognized his brother; call after call from other people saying he did the same thing to them last summer.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I need to put a stop to it,’” Andrew Holmes said.

He did just that, calling Chicago Police detectives to come pick up his brother last month; Andrew Holmes’ normal work of helping find murder suspects and consoling grieving families was put on pause for family business.

“Just because you’re my brother, doesn’t make you right,” he said. “I had to get him. I had to get him off the streets and try to get him some help.”

This is far from the first time Eric Holmes has had trouble with the law; this new arrest coming a month after he was locked up for a similar crime, accused in July of stealing packages from a U.S. Postal Service mail truck by smashing the side window with a rock.

Police said they caught him with a duffle bag full of the stolen items, ranging from shirts and jeans to coasters.

Andrew Holmes said his brother struggles with substance abuse, and this was in an effort save him from more run-ins with the law – or even getting killed.

“Who’s the best person to find a relative? It’s a relative. You know how to find them. You know how to get them. Put a stop to it,” he said.

Andrew Holmes said he hopes this will motivate people with loved ones who commit crimes to take action and get their own family members some help.

Eric Holmes is now facing a felony count of theft for this recent arrest. He was back in court on Friday, and we are working to get an update on that hearing.

