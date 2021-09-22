Ferguson, Mo. mayor pledging rental support after wave of eviction notices posted

CNN - Regional

By RUSSELL KINSAUL

FERGUSON, MO (KMOV) — Toni Eggerson is one of 80 tenants at Pleasant Valley Apartments in Ferguson, formerly known as Canfield Green Apartments, who had a letter posted on her apartment door Sunday.

“Said that I owe them $18,000,” she said.

And if she didn’t pay, the letter said she would be evicted. But Eggerson said she’s always paid her rent on time and has only lived at the apartment complex since late April. Regina, a single-mother of two boys, who asked News 4 not to use her last name, said she got a letter threatening to evict her if she didn’t pay her back rent in three days.

“It would be hard because I have two boys to take care of and I’m doing it by myself, and I’m already struggling as it is,” she said.

She said she lost her job because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has applied for rental assistance, but it hasn’t come through yet.

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said when she heard of the mass notifications, she looked around for an agency that could step in and help. On Tuesday, she announced that Loaves and Fishes, a homeless shelter in Maryland Heights, had $90,000 to use for rental assistance. The Urban League office in Ferguson will take the applications and the non-profit said it could make the payments in 24 hours.

“We will be out tomorrow knocking on doors, sending people to the Urban League so they can apply for this funding,” said Jones.

Some of those who received eviction notices may have already been approved for rental assistance from St. Louis County. According to Ferguson Ward 2 Councilwoman Fran Griffin, some rental assistance payments haven’t been sent to the Pleasant View Apartments because employees at the apartment complex had failed to turn in required tax documents. And there are other signs of disarray in the apartment’s management staff. Some tenants received letters saying they owe small amounts of money with no explanation why. And others received letters even though their rent has always been paid on time.

“They’re saying they lost the rent money,” said James, who asked News 4 to withhold his last name.

Many residents also complained about poor living conditions, leaking pipes, and mold and cracks around windows not being addressed by building maintenance. Jones said that was very upsetting.

“I don’t care who you rent from, the landlord must be held accountable for the state of their houses,” said Jones.

The mayor said she’s spoken with the city manager and the Director of Code Enforcement about holding the apartment owners accountable for making repairs.

