City of Troutdale creating incentives in effort to attract more business to the area

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) — The city of Troutdale is looking to attract more restaurants through incentives to help reduce initial costs of opening their doors.

Earlier this year, the Troutdale City Council passed a resolution that will waive all initial sewer System Development Charges (SDC).

Marlee Boxler, the Economic Development Coordinator for Troutdale, said it costs a new restaurant about $10,000 a seat to cover that specific SDC.

According to Boxler, the price tag is so high because restaurants use a significant amount of wastewater to clean dishes and flush toilets.

She said this extra cash can help new restaurants focus on other expenses.

“This allows them to focus on hiring new employees. They can make sure they can fill their restaurant with all of the furniture, kitchen equipment, everything that you need,” Boxler said.

New restaurants can start taking advantage of this incentive starting January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Boxler said the city is already getting inquiries from local business owners.

But Boxler said only new restaurants coming to Troutdale or existing ones looking to expand on their property can get the incentive.

The city of Troutdale already has incentives to cover the initial sewer SDC.

Valerie Hunter is opening up Troutdale Station on Southwest 257th Drive this December. She took advantage of a different SDC incentive that was put into place last year.

Hunter said the city paying a portion of the sewer SDC was the contributing factor to opening her business in Troutdale.

“It’s huge right?” Hunter said. “What city or jurisdiction says we’ll pay you money to open here. You know when most people are like you got to pay us to open up here.”

