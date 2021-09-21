Man wins $1 million playing Michigan Lottery

CNN - Regional

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A Genesee County man said he felt many emotions after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Red Hot Millions game.

The player chose to remain anonymous.

The winner bought his ticket at a Shell gas station on 4141 West Vienna Road in Clio.

“I have been pretty lucky on the Red Hot Millions game, so I’ve continued playing it,” said the 50-year-old player. “I started scratching the ticket and saw the numbers ‘09’ and ‘19’ in the Hot Numbers section and thought: ‘I am going to win big on this ticket,’ because those are my lucky numbers.

The player visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize, which he chose to receive as a lump sum of $634,000.

With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home and a new truck.

“I have so many emotions about winning $1 million, but relief is the biggest one. We can finally do the things we have been wanting to do,” said the player.

