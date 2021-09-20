15-yo maltipoo mauled to death by another dog

CNN - Regional

By Dion Lim

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco woman continues to mourn her dog after a vicious daytime attack. She now shares a warning to other dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet’s surroundings.

Veterinarian Mimi Nguyen’s routine one day in late August wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“I was just walking home from work like any normal day and Boo Boo came with me.” she says.

Boo Boo, was Mimi’s 15-year-old Maltipoo who lived quite a vibrant life with Mimi and her fiancé.

“In his younger years… he was feisty.”

That is until that fateful walk near Market and Octavia Streets. When in an instant, in less than 10 seconds, everything changed.

“I turned my head and my dog Boo Boo’s head was in the dog’s mouth. I couldn’t do anything about it.” Said Mimi outside the new vet office she is now employed at along Polk Street.

SFPD says Boo Boo was attacked by a woman with a pit bull. As Mimi scrambled to carry Boo Boo back to the vet’s office where she previously worked, it was too late.

“There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could.”

Boo Boo was dead. And the woman with the pit bull was gone. While Mimi is not confident she or the pit bull will ever be found…she is hoping someone will identify the woman and “get justice for Boo Boo.”

She and SFPD advise pet owners to be aware of their surroundings. While video being used in the investigation shows the pit bull appearing to be on a leash, the Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit reminds the public to report dogs that are unleashed in areas where one should be used.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.