Man pedals for a purpose to raise money for non-profits

By Trevor Sochocki, Anna Muckenfuss

DETROIT (WNEM) — A Michigan man pedaling with a purpose with hopes to inspire and help others with their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

With Gil Scott in his ears, Black Leaders Detroit CEO Dwan Dandridge set off on his third day of biking from Detroit to Mackinaw.

“The pandemic has kind of shined the spotlight on a problem that has been existing long before the pandemic came,” Dandridge said.

That problem is equal access to capital for black entrepreneurs.

“We wanna make sure that we seize the moment to actually solve the problem,” Dandridge said.

So, Dandridge is seizing the handlebars of his bike to raise awareness and funds for his organization black leaders Detroit, and they’ve been giving out micro grants during the pandemic.

“I’ve been cycling for a few years, never anything this serious or close to. I typically ride twenty miles when I go out on a bike.”

Dandridge is riding 377 miles on this trip. He took off from a Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Tittabawassee just before Noon. He’s got about 50 miles to go before the day is done.

All that for a man with a pacemaker in his chest.

“We have had some hurdles and obstacles thrown early on, but nothing compared to what the entrepreneurs face right? So, if they can improvise and do what they need to do in order to survive, we can weather a little bit of rain, little bit of discomfort,” Dandridge said.

An unexpected joy of the weeklong journey are the people he meets.

“I’m really enjoying meeting people, it’s crazy, the, when we get a chance to stop, and talk to some, some folks, the reception that we’re getting, it’s really therapeutic. And I’m talking about from like everybody,” Dandridge said.

With 106 miles down, he’s riding to Clare today and will be in northern Michigan by Saturday in time for the Mackinac Policy Conference.

