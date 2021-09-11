Air Force base conducts controlled hunt for alligators

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — It is alligator hunting season in Louisiana, and we are finding gators in all sorts of places here in the ArkLaTex.

Pictures me from Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, where a controlled hunt was held this month.

These gators were taken from the Barksdale east reservation, which helps keep the ecosystem there healthy.

We are also learning about complaints on Cross Lake about someone going around and cutting gator lines there.

A reminder that interfering with hunters in any way is against the law.

