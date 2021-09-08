School district apologizes after students’ info accidentally released by bus company

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Delaware County school district is apologizing after a bus company accidentally emailed out a confidential document to the school community.

According to the Springfield School District, Student Transportation of America (STA), the bus company contracted by the school, erroneously sent out students’ names and bus route information Monday night to all school district families who were eligible for the bus.

“The error was made by one of its employees in earnest. Once the employee realized the error was made, attempts were made to retract the email; unfortunately, the software did not allow this error to be retracted,” said the district in a statement.

Officials say the situation has been addressed with everyone involved, and measures are being taken so this doesn’t happen again.

“‘SSD is deeply apologetic for this contractor error. We realize that the safety of our children is paramount,” the statement continued.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.