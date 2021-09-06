Car procession in honors 13 US service members killed in Kabul attack

CNN - Regional

By Leticia Juarez

Click here for updates on this story

NORCO, California (KABC) — With American flags on display, a procession of 13 cars drove through Riverside County to honor the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan last month.

Corona-based Performance Online organized the event as a show of support and to raise funds for the family of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, a Norco native. However, each of the 13 were remembered individually with their names embossed on an American classic car or truck.

Angie Dimarco-Chadwick’s truck carried Nikoui’s name.

“I mean, it’s not enough for what happened to them…I feel for the parents. I can’t even imagine the pain that they feel. So this is definitely a thank you from us,” she said.

The car show typically brings in 200 to 400 participants and onlookers. But Sunday’s tribute brought an outpouring of support and a bigger crowd of supporters.

“We felt like we wanted to just show our respect to all they do so we can even do this. We owe it all to them, they fight for our freedom,” said Jim Chadick.

The parade of cars wound its way through Corona before coming to an end at ale house, where a table was set aside for the 13 fallen.

“It’s going to be 13 beers that are half full with flags in them, so it’s just to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.