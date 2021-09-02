Woman gets probation for attacking man with bear spray

CNN - Regional

By Eric Grossarth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after attacking a man with bear spray at a local trucking company.

Crystal Renay Allery, 49, will spend two years on probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery. Allery was originally charged with felony domestic battery after spraying the man in the yard of a local trucking company in March.

The charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement.

Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard suspended 148 days in jail that could be served if Allery does not abide by the terms of her probation.

When Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies found the half-naked victim in 19-degree weather, he said Allery had just sprayed him in the face with a can of bear spray while he lay in the sleeper compartment of her semi-truck. The man said Allery was drunk and sprayed him when he refused to let her drive.

As his head and shoulders were covered in bear spray, first responders took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Allery was found at a nearby truck stop, where deputies asked for her side of the story. She claimed the victim had strangled her, so she sprayed him with the bear spray in self-defense. Deputies write in the probable cause they did not see any signs of injury to her that would support her claim.

Mallard also ordered Allery to pay $357.50 in fees and fines and undergo a domestic violence evaluation.

