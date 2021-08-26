Restaurant owner warns customers not to ‘rant and rave like a spoiled child’

CNN - Regional

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Steve Newick is sick of rude customers, and he says he will no longer ask his crew to put up with it.

Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, now has a sign posted at its hostess stand warning customers to keep their rudeness in check.

Please do not mistreat or yell at our crew. They have worked very hard so that Newick’s is still here to serve you. We are short staffed, and things sometimes get backed up and we even make the occasional mistake. If you do run into an issue, please bring it to our attention like a calm adult.

If, however, you feel the need to yell and rant and rave like a spoiled child, please ask for me, Steve Newick (I’m here most of the hours we’re open). Newick’s crew members do not deserve the abuse. I will listen politely. Then, I will not so politely ask you to leave and never come back. It may not be the best thing for business, but we have taken too much abuse over the last year and a half and I will not subject our crew members to more. -Steve Newick

In an interview with WBZ-TV, Newick said, “A lot of other people in the industry have contacted us — other restaurant owners, other business owners – with a lot of support because they’re in the same situation, but a lot of them can’t say anything, they just have to take it because they need to pay their bills. We are very well established, we have a very loyal following, and so if we don’t speak out, no one will.”

There is a second Newick’s in Concord, New Hampshire.

