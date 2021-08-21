“He’s a fighter:” Man found barely breathing on tracks out of coma, headed to rehab

CNN - Regional

By Zac Summers

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man who was found bloody and unconscious on train tracks in Buckhead more than a month ago is out of a coma and headed to a rehabilitation center.

Corina Dowd is full of hope after watching her son, Joshua Dowd, fight his way back to life for over a month.

“He’s strong. He’s going to pull through,” she said. “He’s a fighter like his mom.”

Dowd was found bleeding from his head and barely breathing on train tracks in Buckhead on July 11. Investigators believe the 28-year-old, who is Asian and openly gay, wandered off from his friends after a night out. Authorities have yet to identify his attacker.

“Whoever done this to my baby, God is not sleeping,” Dowd’s mother said. “If the cops can’t catch you, God will.”

On Friday, Dowd was admitted to the Shepherd Center where he’ll undergo physical, speech and occupational therapy for several weeks. Colin Kelly said his partner of 3 1/2 years is already showing promising progress.

“His progress in the last six weeks has just been astonishing,” Kelly said. “Initially, any kind of eye movement was the most miraculous thing.”

Dowd is now responding to commands and making non-verbal requests. He even recently identified a piece of art he and Kelly made during a sip and paint class months ago.

“I held the pictures up and I said, ‘Can you tell me which one you painted,’ and he pointed to the right one,” Kelly recalled. “So, we know it’s not just someone in there, it’s Josh in there. What I’m seeing is a Josh who is in there and remembers his life.”

While the last six weeks have not been easy for Dowd’s mom nor his partner, they’re now looking ahead to the future.

“Keep praying for Josh,” Ms. Dowd said. “He’s going to make it.”

“I know he loves me,” Kelly added. “I can feel it from him and I’m just really grateful I’ll have many more years with him. I think they will be some of our best.”

Atlanta police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dowd’s attack. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.