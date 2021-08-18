Oklahoma mother details 11-year-old son’s battle with COVID-19 that started with nightmare

CNN - Regional

By Abigail Ogle

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — More children are getting sick with COVID-19 because of the delta variant.

An Edmond mother spoke with KOCO 5 about her 11-year-old son’s battle against the virus. She said he had a little bit of a cough, like allergies, but when he told her he had a bad dream that somebody beat up his body and his body hurt, she put two and two together.

The mother named Christy said her 11-year-old son then tested positive for COVID-19.

“As the week progressed, his fever got much more intense. Fever at the time spiked to 104,” Christy said.

At that point in early August, 11-year-old Cameron’s oxygen started to plummet, too.

“He just cried, and he said, ‘Mama, you just don’t know how hard it is to breathe,'” Christy said.

They rushed to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

“We went to the ER. When we got there, his oxygen was 80 when we first initially walked in,” Christy said.

A normal oxygen level is 95-100. So, Cameron was immediately put on oxygen.

“Had it on the 10 liters. He was still dropping. So, that’s when they came in and said, ‘We’re going to put him on the high-flow oxygen,'” Christy said.

Cameron and his mom spent 15 hours in the emergency room, waiting for a bed to open in the pediatric intensive care unit, where he was eventually admitted.

OU Health officials told KOCO 5 that “capacity is very limited in hospitals across the state, including at OU Health. Bed availability is constantly changing but there are also much longer wait times in ERs due to the strain COVID-19 is putting on health systems. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and we urge Oklahomans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The family relied on faith to get them through.

“We know who the Great Physician is. You’re still worried and still concerned, but trust in faith,” Christy said.

The family’s church even came to the hospital parking lot to pray for Cameron and every family devastated by COVID-19.

“They took time from their schedules and their families to come and pray for ours, and it touched us,” Christy said.

Cameron got to go home after five days in the hospital.

Christy told KOCO 5 she sees things differently now. She said she was glad her kids weren’t required to wear a mask, but that’s not how she feels anymore.

The Edmond mother said she and her son even talked about it while he was still in the hospital.

“When we go back, and you get into school, I really think mom wants you to wear a mask. And he goes, ‘I agree, mom. I need to wear a mask,'” Christy said.

Christy and her husband, both of whom are vaccinated, also tested positive for COVID-19. She said their symptoms were very mild, like a sinus infection.

Christy also told KOCO 5 she will get her children vaccinated when they are eligible.

