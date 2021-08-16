LAPD officer suspended after video shows him punching handcuffed suspect

CNN - Regional

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FERNANDO, California (KABC) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended after a video showed him punching a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney, officials said.

According to the LAPD, the incident occurred late Saturday afternoon after two suspects were arrested in San Fernando for an alleged carjacking that occurred in the LAPD’s Mission area.

The officer apparently lashed out after several minutes of provocation by the male suspect.

“The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

The officer involved in the incident has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the results of an investigation. Neither he nor the suspect who was struck have been publicly identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.