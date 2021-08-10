Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in Oregon ahead of heat wave

CNN - Regional

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — A state of emergency has been declared by Governor Kate Brown Tuesday ahead of a forecasted heat wave that will bring triple-digit temperatures to much of Oregon this week.

The governor’s office said the emergency, which will be in effect until Aug. 20, was declared so state agencies can help local and tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their community. “Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the Pacific Northwest until Saturday evening. FOX 12 Weather Team is reporting a forecasted high of 100 degrees on Wednesday, 105 on Thursday, and 103 for Friday. Saturday will be in the high 90s. FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen reports this summer has been the hottest on record for Portland, Salem, Eugene, Medford, Redmond and Pendleton.

“Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said. “I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

The governor’s office said Brown has directed the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state’s emergency coordination center. She also directed state agencies to provide any help requested by OEM to support response efforts. The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management said it is preparing for this week’s heat wave.

Cooling centers in multiple counties will open during peak heat hours. For more about cooling centers, click here.

