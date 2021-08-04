Squantz Pond State Park swimming area closed after bacteria detected

CNN - Regional

By KAITLYN NAPLES

New Fairfield, Connecticut (WFSB) — A new water quality report on Wednesday showed all state park swimming areas are open, except two.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Wednesday that the Squantz Pond State Park swimming area is closed after bacteria was detected in the water.

Retesting will be done on Wednesday with results expected Thursday. Aug. 5.

DEEP noted that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. They are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.

The second swimming area, at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, is closed for maintenance.

DEEP said all of the other features of the state parks are open for business.

