Jet pack sighting: Pilots near LAX warned to be on lookout after ‘possible jet pack man’ spotted

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — Another sighting has been reported of a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport.

A pilot Wednesday evening called air traffic control to report a “possible jet pack man in sight.”

Air traffic control then warned other flights to be on the lookout for a man in a jetpack.

“A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity.”

There were multiple jet pack sightings last year by commercial pilots flying near LAX, prompting the FAA and FBI to investigate as jetpacks can represent a hazard to aircraft.

In December 2020, video showed what appeared to be a person with a jet pack flying off the coast of Palos Verdes at around 3,000 feet.

Some investigators believe it could be a drone made to look like a man in a jet pack.

The FAA says it is aware of Wednesday’s sighting and is investigating.

