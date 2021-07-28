Chicago Firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma Is Charged With Raping Someone He Knows, But He’s Still On The Job

CNN - Regional

By Dana Kozlov

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A Chicago firefighter-EMT stands charged with raping someone he knows – but call 911 for help, and he may still be the one who responds.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Tuesday, the firefighter is still working.

Erik Zuma, 31, works out of a firehouse at 44th Street and Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards. As a firefighter-EMT, he responds to medical and other calls for people in distress.

But we have learned earlier this month, Zuma was slapped with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault by force – accused of raping a woman he knows.

According to a court document, which we redacted to protect the victim’s identity, Cook County prosecutors said the assault happened in February – with much of it captured on Ring security video.

Prosecutors said you can hear the victim “crying” and “telling D, the defendant, to stop.”

But despite the charges against him, the Chicago Fire Department confirms Zuma is still on the job. In a statement, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, “These allegations are deeply concerning, and the Chicago Fire Department is actively cooperating with CPD on its investigation.”

Kozlov also reached out to the Fire Department to ask if there is any specific policy on an employee’s status if they are charged with a felony.

Langford said it depends on circumstances and the employees’ position, adding due process is important, and the union contract can come into play. So Zuma is still on active duty.

Kozlov’s attempts to reach Zuma were unsuccessful.

