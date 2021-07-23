Summer camp in Transylvania County linked to COVID-19 cases in 14 states

CNN - Regional

ROSMAN, North Carolina (WLOS) — More COVID-19 cases are now connected to a summer camp in Transylvania County.

Transylvania Public Health officials said 58 cases in at least 14 states are associated with The Wilds Camp near Rosman. The cases are among campers and staff who attended the camp between June 28 and July 10.

The camp canceled this week’s session as officials work on enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve been checking our staff, we’ve been doing screenings for everyone who comes onto the campsite and anticipating they’re coming to our campsite healthy. And the anticipation is that they would leave healthy, as well,” a spokesperson for The Wilds Christian Association Inc. said in a phone interview.

The camp is now also asking campers to take a COVID-19 test before their sessions. The camp does not plan to cancel any other sessions but is working to limit the number of campers.

