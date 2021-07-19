Volunteers fly in to help with storm cleanup, tree service companies try to handle demand

CNN - Regional

By Emily Tencer

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Help is here for those who can’t clean up storm debris themselves.

A group of volunteers with Team Rubicon arrived in Omaha Sunday to help out the City of Omaha with tree debris removal from last weekend’s storm.

They’re prioritizing assisting those who are vulnerable, elderly and disabled.

The volunteers, called “Greyshirts,” will be in Omaha until Saturday and will help with general debris removal, chainsaw operations and damage assessment.

“Most of our work is going to be on private property helping individual homeowners because the biggest need is for those elderly, disabled folks with access needs,” said Mike West, a volunteer with the incident management team with Team Rubicon.

According to the mayor’s office, they’ll cut debris already on the ground and bring it out to the curb for city employees to collect.

“If the city was going to come and cut the logs at the site, it was going to take forever for us to get things cleaned up,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

The team intends to be in Omaha until Saturday. They’re working with the United Way of Midlands and its 211 helpline.

If you’re in need of storm-related help, call that number anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It was like an answer to our prayers,” said Stothert. “We thought, ‘Here is what we need.’ This great group of volunteers that will come in and assist us and augment what we’re already doing.”

For private tree removal services, companies say demand is through the roof.

Multiple companies told KETV Newswatch 7 that their services are booked six months to a year in advance.

Tim Dorzweiler with Tim’s Tree Service said he expects his team to be working on storm damage for the rest of the season.

“I’ve just tried to make everybody happy and I just logistically cannot get to all my calls,” he said.

He has his own tree removal service company and a tree recycling lot other companies use to drop off debris.

“I have one of the bigger lots in town and I think my tree lot’s going to be filled before I can get it mulched,” he said.

Dorzweiler is asking customers to be patient and understanding as they respond to calls. He said right now they are focused on removing trees that are dangerous or pose a risk to homes.

“My guys have worked long hours for this last week,” he said. “We’re working til dark every night.”

