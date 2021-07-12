Hundreds gather for downtown Las Vegas rally in support of Cuba demonstrations

CNN - Regional

By Alec Newboles

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Cubans took the streets in one of the biggest antigovernmental demonstrations in decades, including a rally in the valley.

Protesters called for an end to the island nation’s decades-old authoritarian socialist regime. The already struggling Cuban economy has been hit hard as tourism and goods imports have dropped during the pandemic.

On Sunday, Cuban health officials reported a record single-day increase for new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Around 300 protesters were out in front of the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

“It’s too much hunger in Cuba … sick people in Cuba, there’s sickness around in Cuba, they don’t have COVID vaccine, they don’t have nothing, no food, not nothing in Cuba,” said demonstrator Jesus Calderson. “We just come here and send money to Cuba, they charge extra charge for the food.”

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana on Sunday.

