“Community Spirit Day” brings two communities together

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — Two communities on the Eastern Shore are proving by working together — you can start to make things happen.

Neighbors in Daphne’s Daphmont and Olde Town Daphne communities held their first “Community Spirit Day.”

Organizers say it’s been two years in the making — first delayed by COVID, then by Hurricane Sally.

The event hosting a good group Saturday at Joe Louis Patrick Park in hopes of making new partnerships in the community.

“To be able to communicate and know who your neighbors are. It’s amazing how you can live in an area and not even know who lives nextdoor to you. And these are some of the barriers we are trying to break,” said Maurice Horsey.

“We all worked together. It was a team event and we are just so happy to be here — all meeting one another if we didn’t have these friends already,” said Sandy Robinson.

There were giveaways — thanks to lots of generous sponsors. They hope to make “Community Spirit Day” an annual event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.