Man jumps on scooter in pursuit of his stolen Lamborghini

cnn-regional

By Sheldon Fox, Andrew Scheinthal, Robin Simmons

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A Miami Beach man jumped on a scooter in pursuit of his stolen Lamborghini SUV for several blocks moments after, police said, a teenager stole the car from his home.

Chris Sander, the victim, said he will never forget what happened Tuesday night after his Lamborghini Urus, worth over $200,000, was taken from his home.

“It’s just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere,” he said. “I’m in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy.”

Cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers putting the teenage suspect in the back of a cruiser once he was in custody. He was checked out by Miami Beach Fire Rescue paramedics before he was taken away.

Investigators said the alleged car thief was spotted on camera sprinting from where he had parked the Lamborghini on the sidewalk along Bay Drive near 71st Street.

Andre Kalinine said he was sitting on his porch when the suspect ran up and admitted to stealing the expensive SUV.

“He said, ‘I stole a Lamborghini just now,’” Kalinine said. “‘I don’t have a license. I can’t drive.’ I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down. He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’ ‘You’re better off turning yourself in. They’re going to go much, much easier on you.’”

Moments after Kalinine spoke to the teenager, officers arrived to take him into custody.

“An officer on the other side of the fence had a gun pointing at both of us,” Kalinine said.

Cameras captured the black SUV, with its daytime running lights still on, surrounded by police officers and crime scene tape. Miami-Dade Police officers assisted Miami Beach officers with their investigation.

Eventually, Sander got back into his car and drove himself back home.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened, but thank God for the police,” Sander said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Sander added the suspect somehow got a hold of his car keys. He believes the alleged thief accessed his garage to grab the keys.

The teenager made his first court appearance on Wednesday, but according to sources, he has committed similar crimes in the past.

Residents in one neighborhood provided surveillance video that apparently showed the teenager at the scene of a recent burglary.

The teenager will remain in the custody of the U.S. Department of Children and Families in home confinement with his foster mother.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 18.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.