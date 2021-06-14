Firefighters rescue dog stuck in canal, searching for owner

cnn-regional

By KPTV Staff

LEBANON, Oregon (KPTV) — Firefighters rescued a stranded dog from a canal behind the Lebanon Rite Aid on Sunday evening.

The Lebanon Fire District said two citizens noticed the dog stranded on a piling support of a railroad trestle just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived shortly after and determined that personnel would need to enter the water to rescue the dog, who appeared to have an injured front leg.

Firefighters secured the dog with a webbing strap around its chest in case it broke free from their arms and the dog was carried back to the shore. It was taken to a waiting Lebanon police patrol car where it was scanned for a microchip, but it did not have one. It was taken to River’s Edge Pet Medical Center for an evaluation.

The dog is a black mixed-breed and 40 to 45 pounds. For more information on the dog, please contact the Lebanon Police Department.

