13-year-old boy missing found safe with help of K-9

By KPTV Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Bethany has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office said Jacob MacDonald was last seen at his home near Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Laidlaw Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday. He left for a bike ride and didn’t return.

MacDonald’s bike is black and white and he was wearing a black helmet.

About six and a half hours after MacDonald was last seen, deputies said he was located thanks to help from K-9 Atlas with the Beaverton Police Department. The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details.

