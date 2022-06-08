Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces two indecent assault charges in UK
By Niamh Kennedy, CNN
Former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two indecent assault charges in the United Kingdom against a woman in 1996.
The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday it had authorized London’s Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old following a review of evidence gathered by the force in its investigation.
In a statement Wednesday, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said the CPS has “authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.”
Ainslie said the charges were authorized following “a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
The police force said in a statement the two alleged offenses took place between July 31 and August 31, 1996 and that the alleged victim is a woman who is now in her 50s.
