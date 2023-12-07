Former congressman tapped as Democratic candidate in special election to replace George Santos
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi has been selected to be the Democratic nominee in next year’s special election to replace George Santos after he was expelled from the U.S. House. New York Democrats named Suozzi as their candidate on Thursday. Suozzi had been the frontrunner to represent Democrats in the Feb. 13 election after previously holding the congressional seat for six years during his long career in Long Island politics. The district includes parts of Long Island and a northeastern section of the New York City borough of Queens. Republicans have not yet announced their candidate.