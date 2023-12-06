At least 21 deaths and 600 cases of dengue fever in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Dengue fever is on the rise in Mali, where officials are reporting new infections and deaths from the virus this week. The country’s government has not released official figures but its director general of health and public hygiene told The Associated Press on Wednesday that 21 had died and 600 had been infected by the virus. With the country in political transition and facing rising threats of terrorism and displacement, a new epidemic risks worsening the humanitarian situation in the landlocked west African country.

