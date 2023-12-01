Matthew M Williams to step down as Givenchy’s creative director early in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Matthew M. Williams will step down early in 2024 as creative director of Givenchy, the renowned Parisian heritage house owned by LVMH. The company made the announced Friday. Williams has been at the helm since June 2020 but is set to depart at the beginning of next year to focus on his own brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM. The American designer, known for his collaborations with Lady Gaga and Kanye West, is credited with infusing Givenchy with a fresh streetwear edge, bringing a dynamic vibe to the haute Paris runway. Williams’ tenure at Givenchy has been marked by a mix of bold fashion shows, innovative designs and notable collaborations with contemporary artists.

