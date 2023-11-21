Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado are hunting for a man they believe shot and killed three people and critically wounded a fourth in a property dispute. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says what began as a dispute ended with gunshots Monday in a rural area about 8 miles from the county seat of Westcliffe. Authorities say two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition but is expected to survive. Residents of the wooded, rural area were told to shelter in place for five hours on Monday as authorities hunted for the suspect, but the order was listed Monday night while he remained at large.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.