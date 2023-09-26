Oregon man convicted of murder in fatal shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Oregon man of murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Washington state. The Columbian reports the Clark County Superior Court jury found 28-year-old Guillermo Raya Leon guilty Tuesday of aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown. Raya Leon was also convicted of trafficking in stolen property, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of having a stolen gun. Brown was shot on July 23, 2021, as he was doing surveillance on Raya Leon and others at an east Vancouver apartment complex. Defense attorney Therese Lavallee in court said Raya Leon did not intend to shoot Brown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.