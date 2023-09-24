NFL views Spain as likely next European city to host a game, being assessed for 2024

Spain is a strong contender to be the next international host of a regular-season NFL game and it could happen as soon as 2024. The league is holding five games in Europe this season — three in London and two in Germany — and has targeted Spain and France as the next European destinations as it aggressively tries to expand its international footprint. Brazil is among other countries that the league has identified as potential hosts. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is nearly done with major renovations that include a soccer pitch that retracts to make way for an artificial turf field that can be used for American football with a capacity over 80,000.

