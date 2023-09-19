New report recommends limiting police pursuits to violent crimes after rise in fatalities

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A national policing policy think tank is advocating that policing agencies prohibit pursuits unless a suspect committed a violent crime or there’s imminent danger to the community. The Police Executive Research Forum report released Tuesday is an effort to reduce the hundreds of fatalities in the U.S. caused by police chases each year. Deaths from police chases spiked during the pandemic and several police departments have faced criticism for the increased frequency of police chases. Experts say the recommendations focus on the costs and danger of pursuits outweighing the benefits of chasing someone over a stolen car or for traffic violations.

