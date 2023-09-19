Former Indiana congressman sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Indiana congressman has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for his insider trading conviction. Steve Buyer was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Richard M. Berman. The judge said his conviction was not a close call because the case against him “screams guilty.” The Republican was convicted in March of making illegal stock trades while working as a consultant and lobbyist. The lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at ex-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

