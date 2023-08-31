Car bomb explosions and hostage-taking inside prisons underscore Ecuador’s fragile security

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The fragile security of Ecuador has been underscored by the explosions of four car bombs and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various detention facilities. Ecuador’s National Police on Thursday reported no injuries resulting from the explosions in Quito and in a province that borders Peru, while Interior Minister Juan Zapata said none of the law enforcement officers taken hostage had been injured. Authorities say the brazen actions were the response of criminal groups to the relocation of various inmates and other government measures. The crimes happened three weeks after the assassination of a presidential candidate rattled Ecuadorians.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.