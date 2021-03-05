Better Late Than Never- Tracking Rain

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 6AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: A cold front will actually reach our shores late Friday night into Saturday bringing widespread light to moderate rain. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with additional systems Monday & Tuesday. All the while, expect highs to remain below normal for this time of year.



Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer early with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Then, increasing clouds, especially on the coast. Light rain will be possible in the coastal mountains after dark. Then, right around midnight, a cold front will bring briefly moderate rain and gusty winds to the region.

Overnight: Light to moderate rain chances, with gusty winds at times. This will swing through fast. By 3-4am, most spots will be dry. Lows mainly in the 40s.



Saturday: Rain will clear out by (or even before) dawn on Saturday, leaving partly cloudy skies. It will remain cool and breezy with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended. Expect another cool day on Sunday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Then, several fast-moving systems will bring rain to the region beginning Monday and lasting into Wednesday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.