Rain By Week’s End

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure finally weakens over the West. The first system will slip through to our south today and may throw a shower as far north as the Cholame Hills in southeastern Monterey County. Elsewhere, a cool air mass will settle in through the end of the week. With the weakened ridge, a cold front will actually reach our shores late Friday night into Saturday bringing widespread light to moderate rain. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with additional systems Monday & Tuesday. All the while, expect highs to remain below normal for this time of year.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some low cloudcover on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. There is a slight chance light showers in far southern Monterey County. Low clouds thicken late with a breezy onshore flow. Expect cool highs with mid to upper 50s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds with fog possible. Low temperatures will be a touch cooler with coastal spots in the 40s and mainly 30s inland.



Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly on Friday with southerly flow preceding the next weather system. It will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning with widespread rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain a bit cool this weekend with additional rain chances next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.