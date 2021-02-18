Hey Thursday, You’re Looking Gorgeous! Hate to Rain on You

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8:00PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Temperatures will be warmer today with increasing clouds late afternoon into the evening. A weak weather system will make its way into the Central Coast early Friday that will bring a slight chance of showers. (Mainly to the north)



Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the late afternoon. Most spots across the Central Coast will be in the 60s.

Overnight: Increasing clouds with light rain chances. Better chances to the north. Temperatures warm a bit, most spots in the upper 30s to 40s.

Friday: Light rain chances in the morning, with a slight chance for a shower into the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.



Extended: Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday, with a final boost of moisture early in the morning. High pressure returns to the Central Coast Sunday and into the workweek. Temperatures expected to be above normal early part of next week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.