A Series Of Weather Systems

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8:30am):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The weather pattern is about to become much more active. A stronger weather system arrives today with widespread light to moderate rain and breezy conditions late in the day. Additional (weaker) weather systems will follow on Saturday and Monday (Presidents Day) with breaks in between. Temperatures look to remain seasonable to slightly cool during the period.



Thursday: Increasing clouds and light southerly winds. Light rain arrives in the afternoon and may be moderate at times in the early evening. Highs will be seasonable to slightly cool with upper 50s to low 60s for most areas. Northwest winds become gusty as the rain begins to depart in the evening.

Overnight: Light to moderate rainfall overnight with gusty conditions. Expect lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.



Friday: A few sprinkles may linger into Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Breezy northwest winds persist. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: A weather system will arrive on Saturday with mainly light showers late in the day. Sunday (Valentine’s Day), looks nicer, then another system arrives on Monday. Conditions may remain active into next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.