Cooling Slightly, Then Watching For Rain
Air Quality (as of 8:00AM):
Good to moderate for all reporting stations.
Weather Story: High pressure weakens slightly as we head into the work week, allowing for a weak weather system to pass by. It will bring a slight chance of showers (probably more like sprinkles!) but widespread rain is not expected. A more active weather pattern is seeming more likely toward the end of the week with stronger systems coming through Thursday and Saturday.
Monday: Increasing high clouds, thickening further late. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spots in southern Monterey County may make it into the mid to upper 60s.
Overnight: Overcasted skies with some patchy fog and drizzle possible. Expect coastal lows in the 40s with 30s-40s inland.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread high clouds. A few sprinkles possible. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Extended: We’ll clear out a bit on Wednesday with a slight warm up as well. Then, a weather system will slide through on Thursday—likely bringing light rain to the region. Another system will follow on Saturday. Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly cool during the period.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 44ºF
HIGH: 61ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 38ºF
HIGH: 63ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña
-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory
-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.
