Cooling Slightly, Then Watching For Rain

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8:00AM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure weakens slightly as we head into the work week, allowing for a weak weather system to pass by. It will bring a slight chance of showers (probably more like sprinkles!) but widespread rain is not expected. A more active weather pattern is seeming more likely toward the end of the week with stronger systems coming through Thursday and Saturday.



Monday: Increasing high clouds, thickening further late. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spots in southern Monterey County may make it into the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight: Overcasted skies with some patchy fog and drizzle possible. Expect coastal lows in the 40s with 30s-40s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread high clouds. A few sprinkles possible. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We’ll clear out a bit on Wednesday with a slight warm up as well. Then, a weather system will slide through on Thursday—likely bringing light rain to the region. Another system will follow on Saturday. Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly cool during the period.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.