We May Squeeze Out A Drop Or Two

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 8:30pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: Another cold front will approach from the north on this afternoon and may bring an isolated shower or two to the northern half of our viewing area late in the day. Otherwise, it will bring a reinforcing blow of cooler air to the region which will settle in on Thursday morning. High pressure will quickly rebound with dryer weather and warmer daytime highs through the weekend. A weather system may sneak through early to mid-week next week, however, which could mean future rain chances.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Isolated showers possible mainly from Monterey Bay northward from the late afternoon into the evening. Cool and breezy at times with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. A few spots in the Santa Cruz Mountains may not get out of the 40s.

Overnight: A few clouds with patchy fog possible along the bay and inland valleys. Overnight lows will be on the cool side with 20s-30s inland and 30s-40s on the coast.



Thursday: Patchy fog in the morning, then sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times in the hills and on the exposed coast.



Extended: Dry conditions continue through the weekend with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Skies will be mostly sunny with a low cloud or two on the coast and then increasing high clouds starting Sunday. A weather system will approach by Monday/Tuesday which could bring rain to the region.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.